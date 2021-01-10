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Digitizing the Body for 3D Movement Analysis
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12 views • January 10, 2021
Twelve infrared cameras lining the perimeter of the ceiling, treadmills equipped with force plates, and high-speed video cameras: this is what you’d find upon walking into the Biomechanics Lab within the Sweere Clinic at Northwestern Health Sciences University. Today, we hear from the Clinical Coordinator of the lab, Dr. Gregory DeNunzio.
Press play to discover:
How to analyze muscle activation patterns to develop the perfect plan for individual patients
What type of therapeutics are being used for various issues experienced by athletes, people recovering from surgeries or stroke, and even those who have no known problems
How breathing patterns and stress affect certain muscles, and therefore physical performance and health
Dr. DeNunzio has an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering, a master’s degree in exercise science, and a doctorate in chiropractic, and he’s found a way to merge these passions into one, perfect role. As Clinical Coordinator of the Biomechanics Lab in the Sweere Clinic, he measures what can’t be seen, helping people not only develop a better understanding of their body and movement, but prevent injuries, and recover or improve from those that have already occurred.
He explains the process of 3D motion analysis, which includes looking at the angles of nearly every joint in the body (a process he says can almost be considered a ‘digitizing’ of the entire human body), the force being generated through different joints in the body, the effect of stress and breathing patterns of the engagement of certain muscles, and how to distinguish between different health and fitness conditions that wouldn’t be detected without the technology and design offered in the lab. He also discusses injury prevention strategies, injury recovery, and how to pin down the root of an individual person’s issue.
“I’ve been in practice for over 25 years, and what excites me is that I am still learning different ways to help people either get better or prevent injuries,” says Dr. DeNunzio. Tune in for all of his insights.
To learn more, visit https://www.nwhealth.edu/clinics/sweere-clinic/biomechanics/.
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
Press play to discover:
How to analyze muscle activation patterns to develop the perfect plan for individual patients
What type of therapeutics are being used for various issues experienced by athletes, people recovering from surgeries or stroke, and even those who have no known problems
How breathing patterns and stress affect certain muscles, and therefore physical performance and health
Dr. DeNunzio has an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering, a master’s degree in exercise science, and a doctorate in chiropractic, and he’s found a way to merge these passions into one, perfect role. As Clinical Coordinator of the Biomechanics Lab in the Sweere Clinic, he measures what can’t be seen, helping people not only develop a better understanding of their body and movement, but prevent injuries, and recover or improve from those that have already occurred.
He explains the process of 3D motion analysis, which includes looking at the angles of nearly every joint in the body (a process he says can almost be considered a ‘digitizing’ of the entire human body), the force being generated through different joints in the body, the effect of stress and breathing patterns of the engagement of certain muscles, and how to distinguish between different health and fitness conditions that wouldn’t be detected without the technology and design offered in the lab. He also discusses injury prevention strategies, injury recovery, and how to pin down the root of an individual person’s issue.
“I’ve been in practice for over 25 years, and what excites me is that I am still learning different ways to help people either get better or prevent injuries,” says Dr. DeNunzio. Tune in for all of his insights.
To learn more, visit https://www.nwhealth.edu/clinics/sweere-clinic/biomechanics/.
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
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