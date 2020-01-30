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Nigel Farage Waves EU Goodbye With Union Jack
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12 views • January 30, 2020
Nigel Farage got his mic cut at the end of his speech because there’s nothing the EU hates more than a national flag (national displays have been banned) but not before he dropped truth bombs about the EU, not just un-democratic but anti-democratic. It’s a cautionary tale for us as all of Washington is celebrating USMCA & taking credit for it.
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