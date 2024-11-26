BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TRUMP'S CABINET Wants WAR On VENEZUELA - Jackson Hinkle, Nov 25
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
84 views • 5 months ago

TRUMP'S CABINET Wants WAR On VENEZUELA - Jackson Hinkle, Nov 25 

I'm sharing this video from 'Jackson Hinkle' at 'Legitimate Targets', with his following description at the bottom after what I'm adding. 

Adding: 

There was Bloody Attack in Nova Kakhovka this morning. The video was way too bloody, with dead bodies, for me to post:

Ukrainian Terrorist Regime Strikes a Bus, Killing 4 People and Wounding 13, Then Strike Emergency Vehicles Arriving to Help the Injured

Ukrainian drones targeted emergency vehicles that arrived to assist the wounded passengers of the bus in Nova Kakhovka, damaging 2 vehicles, the Governor of Kherson region told Zvezda. 

"The strike was precise, meaning the location had been zeroed in. They were waiting for the bus to stop at the bus stop to carry out the attack in such an inhumane way," added Vladimir Saldo. 

☦️ The number of injured in Nova Kakhovka has risen to 21, including two children, the regional governor's spokesperson reported.

Video Description: Trump’s DEEP STATE cabinet picks are discussing OVERTHROWING VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT MADURO in a violent coup.

Jackson Hinkle talks with journalist & author Anya Parampil about why Trump must pursue peace with Venezuela, the Middle East & Russia. 

(Cynthia... Anya is also 'The GrayZone's' Max Blumenthal's wife, if someone doesn't know.) 

X: https://x.com/LegitTargets

Telegram: https://t.me/legitimatetargets

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/legitimatetargets/

TikTok: http://www.tiktok.com/@legitimatetargetsclips

