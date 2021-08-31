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THEY'RE MASS MURDERING PEOPLE!! -- Clay Clark & Thomas Renz
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211 views • August 31, 2021
Clay Clark & Attorney Thomas Renz return to SGT Report to expose the satanic plan to "vaccinate" the global population with a secret concoction that is literally killing tens of thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands of people around the world
source:
SGT Report
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bijPYbqBH5LX/
source:
SGT Report
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bijPYbqBH5LX/
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