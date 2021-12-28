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Comment Woo (Not Clif High)
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160 views • December 28, 2021
Comment on Woo:
there has been a lot of comments on Trump supporting the vaccine, Clif High and many other said we must not look at what Trump is saying on face value, this left me very confused, so I have created a video to ask some question and answer some on my own.
there has been a lot of comments on Trump supporting the vaccine, Clif High and many other said we must not look at what Trump is saying on face value, this left me very confused, so I have created a video to ask some question and answer some on my own.
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