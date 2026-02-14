Nick Bryant: Multiple Jeffrey Epsteins operating right now—protected at highest level

💬 "At any given time, there are various Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking children that are protected... Epstein and Franklin aren't the only networks in the last 30 years," investigative journalist Nick Bryant said.

Epstein was first reported to the FBI in 1996. Federal prosecutors later drafted a 60-count indictment against him, but it never saw the light of day.

Bryant notes that a US attorney doesn't unilaterally bury a case like that, only the attorney general or president can make that call.

His conclusion: 2007–2008 cover-up "emanated from the apex of our political system—I believe George Bush."