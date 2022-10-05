Russia’s MISSING nuclear submarine is capable of doing THIS | Glenn Beck

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Glenn Beck shares two news stories involving U.S. safety at sea that show how today’s current events may mirror those that led up to World War II. One of those stories, which involves a Russian nuclear submarine NATO recently said has ‘disappeared,’ will likely TERRIFY you. Glenn details just how powerful this missing submarine can be…
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