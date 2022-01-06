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Dr Thomas Cowan on The Contagion Myth
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347 views • January 06, 2022
Did anyone else get an unexplained dose of Listeria that was misdiagnosed as Covid ? It happen to us.
Dr Cowan on the facts surrounding how "science" identifies a virus. There was never a virus - just toxins to create cancer and fear. With toxins there are at least 6 cancers that people may get because their bodies are starved with poisonous medicines.
Dr Cowan on the facts surrounding how "science" identifies a virus. There was never a virus - just toxins to create cancer and fear. With toxins there are at least 6 cancers that people may get because their bodies are starved with poisonous medicines.
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