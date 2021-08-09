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Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom.
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81 views • August 09, 2021
We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom.
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