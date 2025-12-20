RT News - December 20 2025 2PM GMT

December 20, 2025

Self-determination and independent policy - this is the focus of the Second Ministerial Conference for Russia-Africa Partnership. Top officials gather in Cairo to lay the foundations for a stronger multipolar world. Brussels doesn't reach an agreement on the use of Russia's frozen assets choosing instead to borrow for Kiev's war efforts, while several EU leaders voice opposition to the plan. And the US Justice Department releases the latest trove from the much-anticipated Epstein Files. But it's already being criticised as heavily redacted.









