© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I’m Traveling, Driving is Just a Technical Term - Your a Cunt’stable
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • July 29, 2020
Welcome to another episode I'm Jerome your Host.
James Bartolo takes us on a trip of a life time on becoming famous for the wrong reasons. If James wants to become familiar with the law, he can go get a law degree 😂😂😂😂
This guy is a creep and has really been leading the charge for people to not wear masks 🙄.
His licence been suspended and his car unregistered. His car not been insured, and how can the police let him drive away?
James Bartolo takes us on a trip of a life time on becoming famous for the wrong reasons. If James wants to become familiar with the law, he can go get a law degree 😂😂😂😂
This guy is a creep and has really been leading the charge for people to not wear masks 🙄.
His licence been suspended and his car unregistered. His car not been insured, and how can the police let him drive away?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.