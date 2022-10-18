“Conflict of Interest” Miles Guo’s Lawyer’s Motion to Judge Manning Explained Why Both Joe Whitley’s Dismissal and LUC Depins’ Appointment Were Unreasonable

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/t53506644
Summary：A newly hired employee in Joe Whitley ‘s firm was once employed by the company of Mr. Guo’s son, Guo Qiang, not Joe Whitley himself, but Joe Whitley was removed from the Trustee position. Paul Hastings has a massive interest in China. The appointment of Luc Despins as the Trustee of this case is not reasonable.