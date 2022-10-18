https://gnews.org/articles/t53506644
Summary：A newly hired employee in Joe Whitley ‘s firm was once employed by the company of Mr. Guo’s son, Guo Qiang, not Joe Whitley himself, but Joe Whitley was removed from the Trustee position. Paul Hastings has a massive interest in China. The appointment of Luc Despins as the Trustee of this case is not reasonable.
