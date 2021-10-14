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Why Did Astra-Zeneca Manufacture 'COVID-19 Vaccine' in July of 2018 & Plane Crashes Are Everywhere
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112 views • October 14, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Fulton county Georgia bought off for election day - https://uncoverdc.com/2021/10/12/fulton-county-paid-dominion-2m-to-staff-and-run-elections-at-rate-of-2k-person-day/
More proof this pandemic was all planned - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/how-did-astra-zeneca-manufacture-covid-19-vaccine-in-july-of-2018-before-the-disease-was-even-discovered-or-named
Plane crashes recently - https://www.wspa.com/news/plane-crash-near-wade-hampton-blvd-in-greenville-co/amp/
and - https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/plane-crashes-in-santee-in-east-san-diego-county/2740994/
and - https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/dekalb-county/all-4-victims-plane-crash-dekalb-peachtree-airport-identified/RQLQOMM275HCNPFOPHRMQV77CE/
and - https://www.9news.com/amp/article/news/local/plane-crash-search-mesa-county/73-fd850b80-f1e6-4815-96cf-0789af56603d
and - https://www.aljazeera.com/amp/news/2021/10/10/russia-sixteen-people-killed-in-plane-crash
and - https://www.wrdw.com/2021/10/08/remembering-pilot-killed-thomson-plane-crash-he-just-loved-life-max/
and - https://www.news.com.au/travel/travel-updates/incidents/billionaire-his-wife-and-son-and-several-friends-killed-as-private-plane-crashes-into-building-in-milan/news-story/366f930de8649292eec0c503f9df6288
and - https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/one-dead-one-injured-after-plane-crashes-northeast-of-lacombe/wcm/f6f09f5a-efe6-4732-b14a-02503d4e8229/amp/
and - https://wlos.com/amp/news/local/two-killed-in-small-plane-crash-near-andrews-sheriffs-office-confirms
and - https://woay.com/breaking-multiple-crews-on-scene-of-downed-aircraft-in-lansing-area/
and - https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2021-10-09/bolivia-6-killed-in-air-force-plane-crash-in-amazon-jungle
Want to beat covid, take an aspirin - https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/aspirin-lowers-risk-of-covid-new-findings-support-preliminary-israeli-trial-681127
Boeing requires all employees to take the death shot - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/boeing-tells-125000-workers-get-vaccinated-or-get-fired/
Another corrupt idiot stepping down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/top-aide-to-brandon-is-resigning/
Idiot from Ben & Jerrys gets stumped - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/uncomfortable-tv-moment-for-ben-jerrys/
These are the people I do not understand, lifelong democrats - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/life-long-democrat-is-giving-up-on-biden/
Dumbass wants to pet warthog - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Yh_VoQdLcw
Kid pulls a fast one on race announcer - https://rumble.com/vnnv01-this-kid-has-a-bright-future-ahead.html
Steve Inman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPyKM8gjClk
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Fulton county Georgia bought off for election day - https://uncoverdc.com/2021/10/12/fulton-county-paid-dominion-2m-to-staff-and-run-elections-at-rate-of-2k-person-day/
More proof this pandemic was all planned - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/how-did-astra-zeneca-manufacture-covid-19-vaccine-in-july-of-2018-before-the-disease-was-even-discovered-or-named
Plane crashes recently - https://www.wspa.com/news/plane-crash-near-wade-hampton-blvd-in-greenville-co/amp/
and - https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/plane-crashes-in-santee-in-east-san-diego-county/2740994/
and - https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/dekalb-county/all-4-victims-plane-crash-dekalb-peachtree-airport-identified/RQLQOMM275HCNPFOPHRMQV77CE/
and - https://www.9news.com/amp/article/news/local/plane-crash-search-mesa-county/73-fd850b80-f1e6-4815-96cf-0789af56603d
and - https://www.aljazeera.com/amp/news/2021/10/10/russia-sixteen-people-killed-in-plane-crash
and - https://www.wrdw.com/2021/10/08/remembering-pilot-killed-thomson-plane-crash-he-just-loved-life-max/
and - https://www.news.com.au/travel/travel-updates/incidents/billionaire-his-wife-and-son-and-several-friends-killed-as-private-plane-crashes-into-building-in-milan/news-story/366f930de8649292eec0c503f9df6288
and - https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/one-dead-one-injured-after-plane-crashes-northeast-of-lacombe/wcm/f6f09f5a-efe6-4732-b14a-02503d4e8229/amp/
and - https://wlos.com/amp/news/local/two-killed-in-small-plane-crash-near-andrews-sheriffs-office-confirms
and - https://woay.com/breaking-multiple-crews-on-scene-of-downed-aircraft-in-lansing-area/
and - https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2021-10-09/bolivia-6-killed-in-air-force-plane-crash-in-amazon-jungle
Want to beat covid, take an aspirin - https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/aspirin-lowers-risk-of-covid-new-findings-support-preliminary-israeli-trial-681127
Boeing requires all employees to take the death shot - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/boeing-tells-125000-workers-get-vaccinated-or-get-fired/
Another corrupt idiot stepping down - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/top-aide-to-brandon-is-resigning/
Idiot from Ben & Jerrys gets stumped - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/uncomfortable-tv-moment-for-ben-jerrys/
These are the people I do not understand, lifelong democrats - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/life-long-democrat-is-giving-up-on-biden/
Dumbass wants to pet warthog - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Yh_VoQdLcw
Kid pulls a fast one on race announcer - https://rumble.com/vnnv01-this-kid-has-a-bright-future-ahead.html
Steve Inman - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPyKM8gjClk
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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