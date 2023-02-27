Dutch Journalist Elze van Hamelen presented her newly published report on pharma food. The full report is available at https://home.solari.com/coming-tuesday-pharma-food-with-elze-van-hamelen/.
In this video, Elze van Hemelen discussed the following topics:
1. Who is investing in pharma food;
2. The history of pharma meat;
3. How to make the pharm meat;
4. The policies driving synthetic food;
5. Why promote synthetic food.
Elze rounded off her presentation with what we can do to avoid toxic food.
"Perhaps the most important step that you can take to resist the ongoing assault of the Going Direct Reset is to ensure your food independence and your health."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.