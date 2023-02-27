Dutch Journalist Elze van Hamelen presented her newly published report on pharma food. The full report is available at https://home.solari.com/coming-tuesday-pharma-food-with-elze-van-hamelen/.

In this video, Elze van Hemelen discussed the following topics:

1. Who is investing in pharma food;

2. The history of pharma meat;

3. How to make the pharm meat;

4. The policies driving synthetic food;

5. Why promote synthetic food.

Elze rounded off her presentation with what we can do to avoid toxic food.

"Perhaps the most important step that you can take to resist the ongoing assault of the Going Direct Reset is to ensure your food independence and your health."

