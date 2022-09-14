Why YOU should care that King Charles may RUIN the monarchy

Glenn Beck





Sep 12, 2022 King Charles III may cause the world to severely miss Queen Elizabeth — whether they expected to or not — and a video Pat shows Glenn of Charles’ anger on full display shows why. But it gets even worse. In fact, Glenn thinks Charles may be worse than many of America’s far-left. In this clip, Glenn explains why he worries Charles could ruin the British monarchy, and he explains why Americans should even care…





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oq2KmSORFa8