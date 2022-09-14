Why YOU should care that King Charles may RUIN the monarchy

Glenn Beck
Sep 12, 2022 King Charles III may cause the world to severely miss Queen Elizabeth — whether they expected to or not — and a video Pat shows Glenn of Charles’ anger on full display shows why. But it gets even worse. In fact, Glenn thinks Charles may be worse than many of America’s far-left. In this clip, Glenn explains why he worries Charles could ruin the British monarchy, and he explains why Americans should even care…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oq2KmSORFa8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.