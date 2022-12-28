X22 REPORT Ep. 2958b - [D] Corruption & Election Interference,[DS] Fighting For Their Lives,Something Big Coming

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2958b - Dec. 27, 2022

[D] Corruption & Election Interference, [DS] Fighting For Their Lives, Something Big ComingThe [DS] is now fighting for their lives. The [D]'s corruption and election interference is now being exposed. The [DS] is feeling the pain as the Twitter Files are released. More information is on the way, something big is about to drop and the [DS] will scramble to counter it. The people see the election interference, the case is building each day and the people want to go back to one day vote. The [DS] system is imploding and everything they are doing to try to stop this just exposes their crimes.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Help combat visible signs of aging with the #1

collagen supplement for sagging skin and wrinkles:

--> http://healthwithx22.com <--

