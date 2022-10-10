Craig Campobasso -"The UFO Hotspot Compendium: All the Places to Visit Before You Die or Are Abducted"

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Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Quantum Nurse Livestream
Monday, Oct 10, 2022 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Craig Campobasso
Topic:
The UFO Hotspot Compendium: All the Places to Visit Before You Die or Are Abducted
Books:
The Extraterrestrial Species Almanac: The Ultimate Guide to Greys, Reptilians, Hybrids, and Nordics
The UFO Hotspot Compendium: All the Places to Visit Before You Die or Are Abducted
LINK TO BUY PERSONALIZED & AUTOGRAPHED COPIES OF BOOK
https://www.autobiographyofanet.com/other-books
UFO Hotspot Compendium Book Trailer: https://youtu.be/nAL-yQCenuk
CRAIG CAMPOBASSO BIOGRAPHY
Multiple award-winning filmmaker and
Emmy-nominated casting director Craig Campobasso was fifteen when he started in
the entertainment business. His young acting career was off to a great start;
he landed his first national commercial for McDonald’s chicken sandwich, and
spoke his first line of dialogue to Tuesday Weld in a MOW.
Craig’s mother Marie Donna King Campobasso told him from the time she was pregnant with him that she knew he would become a writer. He fulfilled that prophecy when he was twenty-six, after he experienced a life-changing spiritual awakening. That’s when The Autobiography of an ExtraTerrrestrial Saga book series was born. His passion is to write stories that provoke the reader to think, to raise their consciousness, to expand their mind about Creation, while still entertaining in the Hollywood tradition.
Craig directed, wrote and produced the short film Stranger at the Pentagon, which was adapted from the popular UFO book authored by the late Dr. Frank E. Stranges. After production, the short film collected accolades. In September 2014, it won Best Sci-Fi film at the Burbank International Film Festival, selling out all 275 seats—a first for the festival. In 2015, it won a Remi Award at the Worldfest Houston International Film Festival for Best Sci-Fi Short.
Craig has appeared on many radio shows, including Coast to Coast AM with George Noory and Fade to Black with Jimmy Church. He has also been a guest on the Open Minds talk show, with Regina Meredith; and Beyond Belief, hosted by George Noory on www.Gaia.com. Craig has also appeared on The History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, where Giorgio A. Tsoukalos is the main Ancient Astronaut theorist.
The Autobiography of an ExtraTerrestrial Saga: The Huroid Revolution and Other Warring Creatures is the fourth book in the series. Craig is currently writing two sequel books.
His new book The UFO Hotspot Compendium: All the
Places To Visit Before You Die or Are Abducted release is set
for October 1, 2022.
CRAIG'S WEBSITES
The Autobiography of an ExtraTerrestrial
Saga Book Series
www.AutobiographyOfAnET.com
Stranger at the Pentagon (Valiant Thor and Dr. Frank Stranges) (I was dear friends with Dr. Frank for the last 8 years of his life.)
My Multiple Award Winning Short film is
currently on AMAZON PRIME or can be watched on the Website listed below
www.StrangerAtThePentagon.com
With
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally
from the Phil)
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