The 48 Solar Eclipse What Does It Mean?
Published 17 hours ago

John Hagee


Apr 7, 2024


Are you ready to witness the hand of God at work? Prepare yourself, for tomorrow holds more than just darkness—it holds the promise of a divine message. The time has come to lift your eyes to the heavens and embrace your destiny. The countdown to eternity begins now. Are you ready?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCYhpm5aR0U

