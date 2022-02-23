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GRAND JURY - THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION - DAY 5 - ECONOMIC & FINANCIAL DESTRUCTION
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91 views • February 23, 2022
A group of intern. attorneys and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modeled on the grand jury proceedings to present to the public all available evidence of past crimes against humanity related to Covid-19 of the "leaders, organizers, instigators, and accomplices" who assisted in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people, and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.Introduction
00:00:17 - Summary of Day 4 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:03:28 - Introduction
00:05:58 - Technocracy & Globalization, a History lesson - Patrick M. Wood (Economist & Author, USA)
00:39:26 - Edward Dowd apologies
00:40:52 - (video) Project Veritas FDA Executive
00:43:30 - Comparison with other Financial Disasters
00:45:40 - Q&A
01:25:27 - Controlled Implosion of Financial and Government - Leslie Manookian (Former Investment Banker & President of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, USA)
01:54:38 - Q&A
02:36:00 - (video) Inoculation Side Effects
02:42:18 - Shareholder Activism - Bjorn Pirrwitz (Lawyer & Finance Expert, Germany)
03:12:45 - Q&A
03:31:21 - Financial Destruction - Prof. Dr. Christian Kreiss (Economist & Former Investment Banker, Germany)
03:51:30 - disconnection / Brief Discussion
04:07:25 - Financial Destruction (continued) - Prof. Dr. Christian Kreiss (Economist & Former Investment Banker, Germany)
04:16:10 - (video) Hacking Human Beings - Prof. Yuval Harari
04:18:01 - Concluding Remarks
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00:00:17 - Summary of Day 4 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:03:28 - Introduction
00:05:58 - Technocracy & Globalization, a History lesson - Patrick M. Wood (Economist & Author, USA)
00:39:26 - Edward Dowd apologies
00:40:52 - (video) Project Veritas FDA Executive
00:43:30 - Comparison with other Financial Disasters
00:45:40 - Q&A
01:25:27 - Controlled Implosion of Financial and Government - Leslie Manookian (Former Investment Banker & President of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, USA)
01:54:38 - Q&A
02:36:00 - (video) Inoculation Side Effects
02:42:18 - Shareholder Activism - Bjorn Pirrwitz (Lawyer & Finance Expert, Germany)
03:12:45 - Q&A
03:31:21 - Financial Destruction - Prof. Dr. Christian Kreiss (Economist & Former Investment Banker, Germany)
03:51:30 - disconnection / Brief Discussion
04:07:25 - Financial Destruction (continued) - Prof. Dr. Christian Kreiss (Economist & Former Investment Banker, Germany)
04:16:10 - (video) Hacking Human Beings - Prof. Yuval Harari
04:18:01 - Concluding Remarks
YouTube : Canadian Adventurer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnvQUrAFbpJOH3phGXx2aCg
Brighteon : @OneDayDevineStream
Rumble : @OneDayDevineStream
Bitchute : @OneDayDevineStream
Telegram News : @OneDayDevineNews
https://t.meOneDayDevineNews
Telegram Personal : @KevOneDayDevine
Truth Social : @OneDayDevineNews
GETTR : @OneDayDevineNws
Clouthub : @OneDayDevineNews
Instagram : @onedaydevine
GAB : @OneDayDevineNews
Sponsored By OneDayDevine.com
Promo Code UNITY ( 7 % )
Subscribe & Share
Together We Stand 🌎✌️
@OneDayDevineStream
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