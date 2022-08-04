Antidepressant Fraud, Science Was Real Part 2

The entire industry of antidepressant drugs is based entirely on FRAUD… there is no “brain chemistry imbalance” that’s solved by magic pills. The more you look into Big Pharma and their medical “junk science,” the more you realize it’s all a massive, coordinated, greed-driven fraud to sell prescription medications to people who don’t need them and won’t be helped by them.

The entire industry of antidepressant drugs has been revealed as a massive fraud. Big pharma would like you to believe that depression can be corrected with SSRI drugs. This fraud has been blown apart by numerous real studies that confirm there’s no link between low serotonin levels and depression. Essentially, Big Pharma and the complicit pharma-funded corporate media have been committing massive medical fraud for decades, lying to the public and promising that SSRI pills will make you happier. In reality, it only made Big Pharma richer. The entire industry is rooted in fraud and fake science.

Source article written by Mike Adams

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-29-vast-majority-of-pharmacology-science-published-research-is-a-complete-fraud.html