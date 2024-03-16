Create New Account
The problem is that our children can not afford to live in their parent's neighborhood and can barely get by because everything is so expensive - My son and I are living in Medellin Colombia
Medellin is really cheap if you have dollars because of the exchange rate between the dollar 

Hey way to go.  You house just went up another million.  Look at your new tax bill and Homeowner's insurance and food and gas, etc.  But you house went up so you feel good even though your children are homeless.  Congratulations

My son was homeless and he slept in my car for 3 years when I moved to Costa Rica. He eventually joined me  because he could not make it in So Cal

childrenmoneyhomeless

