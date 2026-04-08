Beginning Of The End

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Iraniana, Part 5: Iran War Ends In One Of Three Ways
* Bomb the mullahs back to the Stone Age, hoping a popular uprising takes root and overthrows the regime.
* The Venezuela solution — install a current, more moderate member of the regime as a transitional figure until elections can be held.
* Bomb the infrastructure and leave.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (7 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7878v2-victor-davis-hanson-trumps-iran-endgame3-paths-zero-apologies-total-leverag.html