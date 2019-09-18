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Black White & Read All Over - Average Joes
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1 view • September 18, 2019
It has happened... Ryan has accepted his position and embraced his destiny: the King of Comic Town is here! It only took Victor something like 8 weeks to drag it out of him. The King isn't above coming down off of his throne and delivering the goods to the people though, so they're back with a new batch of book reviews for the new week. Plus, we have a great announcement regarding new exclusive Comic Town variants for the upcoming return of Dark Ark!
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