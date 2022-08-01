The EYE is OPEN, The DRAGON'S FEET are On the GROUND

The LORD Has Used the Manifestation of their Own attributes to EXPOSE THEIR PLANS.. The LORD has Also Supernaturally Proven that the EYE IS OPEN and the DRAGON will Give His Power to the BEAST*******************************

Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

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To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (old gallery): https://tinyurl.com/jrmhsftn