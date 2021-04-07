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Fate Unknown - Classical Guitar Improvisation
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41 views • April 07, 2021
Here is an improvisation on my Takamine classical guitar to a custom 200 bpm drum beat programmed in Superior Drummer 2. I used the vintage custom set with the slingerland kit for the drums. My guitar is tuned to dadgde. Once the drums were in place I just played whatever came to mind on the guitar then adjusted the drums a bit more to add fills here and there to finish the song. Thanks for listening :-)
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