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Painting Shae's Car, Lava Rock & Bell Siphon for Aquaponic System | Weekly Peek Ep228
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4 views • June 17, 2020
Shae gets her car painted and Garen & Ellie haul in some lava rocks for their aquaponic system. Stay tuned as we walk around Garen and Ellie’s property to see all their animals. Have a great week and stay safe :)
T-shirts & Merch: http://mylittlehomestead.com/store.html
Paint Baby Shoes Video: https://youtu.be/OQ8HGins18A
Options if you'd like to Contribute to MyLittleHomestead:
One time Contribution: https://www.paypal.me/MyLittleHomestead
Monthly Contribution: https://www.patreon.com/MyLittleHomestead
Amazon Gift Wish List: https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/RCEPKNS51360
Shae’s House Warming wish list: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/25JNV41DX0O3U
Mailing Address: Little Homestead, LLC,
304 S. Jones Blvd #3933
Las Vegas, NV 89107
Other Links:
Weekly Peek Playlist (Beginning 2015 - Present): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GW_C3X4lud4&;list=PLqweMXveARYAeyO-6Bs2NypQH1GjdjQfa
https://mylittlehomestead.com/ep229-diy-aquaponics-build-pantry-barn-door-art-fixing-water-reservoir-in-suv-how-to-make-face-mask-homemade.html
https://www.twitter.com/MyLilHomestead
https://www.facebook.com/TheRealMyLittleHomestead
http://www.mylittlehomestead.com
https://www.instagram.com/therealmylittlehomestead
https://www.patreon.com/MyLittleHomestead
Music Credits:
Banana Moonshine by Dan O'Conner
http://www.danosongs.com Music by DanoSongs.com
Divertissement by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100256
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Free Use Music:
Indie Romance by Silent Partner
Stoker by Jingle Punks
Earle_s_Bar_Room_Rocker_by_Midnight North
Fantasyland_by_Quincas Moreira
Sand_Castle_by_Quincas Moreira
Starry_Eyed_Romance_by_Biz Baz Studio
The_DeLong_Incident_ Craig MacArthur
Bro_Time_by_Nat Keefe & BeatMower
A_New_Orleans_Crawfish_Boil_by_Unicorn Heads
Reverie_by_Endless Love
Cheerleader_by_Quincas Moreira
Ponies_and_Balloons_by_The Green Orbs
Lazy_River_Rag_by_Dan Lebowitz
Birds_in_Flight_by_Dan Lebowitz
Scratch_the_Itch_by_Quincas Moreira
Valerie_Plain_by_Valerie Plain
Sixteen_Twenty_Five_by_Text Me Records : Grandbankss
Trapper_Keeper_by_Diamond Ortiz
Beach_House_by_Text Me Records : Bobby Renz
Morning_by_Text Me Records : Hii.de
Welcome_by_Anno Domini Beats
Stand_by_Anno Domini Beats
Still_Standing_by_Anno Domini Beats
Sneaky Business by Biz Baz Studio
T-shirts & Merch: http://mylittlehomestead.com/store.html
Paint Baby Shoes Video: https://youtu.be/OQ8HGins18A
Options if you'd like to Contribute to MyLittleHomestead:
One time Contribution: https://www.paypal.me/MyLittleHomestead
Monthly Contribution: https://www.patreon.com/MyLittleHomestead
Amazon Gift Wish List: https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/RCEPKNS51360
Shae’s House Warming wish list: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/25JNV41DX0O3U
Mailing Address: Little Homestead, LLC,
304 S. Jones Blvd #3933
Las Vegas, NV 89107
Other Links:
Weekly Peek Playlist (Beginning 2015 - Present): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GW_C3X4lud4&;list=PLqweMXveARYAeyO-6Bs2NypQH1GjdjQfa
https://mylittlehomestead.com/ep229-diy-aquaponics-build-pantry-barn-door-art-fixing-water-reservoir-in-suv-how-to-make-face-mask-homemade.html
https://www.twitter.com/MyLilHomestead
https://www.facebook.com/TheRealMyLittleHomestead
http://www.mylittlehomestead.com
https://www.instagram.com/therealmylittlehomestead
https://www.patreon.com/MyLittleHomestead
Music Credits:
Banana Moonshine by Dan O'Conner
http://www.danosongs.com Music by DanoSongs.com
Divertissement by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100256
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Free Use Music:
Indie Romance by Silent Partner
Stoker by Jingle Punks
Earle_s_Bar_Room_Rocker_by_Midnight North
Fantasyland_by_Quincas Moreira
Sand_Castle_by_Quincas Moreira
Starry_Eyed_Romance_by_Biz Baz Studio
The_DeLong_Incident_ Craig MacArthur
Bro_Time_by_Nat Keefe & BeatMower
A_New_Orleans_Crawfish_Boil_by_Unicorn Heads
Reverie_by_Endless Love
Cheerleader_by_Quincas Moreira
Ponies_and_Balloons_by_The Green Orbs
Lazy_River_Rag_by_Dan Lebowitz
Birds_in_Flight_by_Dan Lebowitz
Scratch_the_Itch_by_Quincas Moreira
Valerie_Plain_by_Valerie Plain
Sixteen_Twenty_Five_by_Text Me Records : Grandbankss
Trapper_Keeper_by_Diamond Ortiz
Beach_House_by_Text Me Records : Bobby Renz
Morning_by_Text Me Records : Hii.de
Welcome_by_Anno Domini Beats
Stand_by_Anno Domini Beats
Still_Standing_by_Anno Domini Beats
Sneaky Business by Biz Baz Studio
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