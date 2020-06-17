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Painting Shae's Car, Lava Rock & Bell Siphon for Aquaponic System | Weekly Peek Ep228
MyLittleHomestead
MyLittleHomestead
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4 views • June 17, 2020
Shae gets her car painted and Garen & Ellie haul in some lava rocks for their aquaponic system. Stay tuned as we walk around Garen and Ellie’s property to see all their animals. Have a great week and stay safe :)

T-shirts & Merch: http://mylittlehomestead.com/store.html

Paint Baby Shoes Video: https://youtu.be/OQ8HGins18A

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Mailing Address: Little Homestead, LLC,
304 S. Jones Blvd #3933
Las Vegas, NV 89107
Other Links:
Weekly Peek Playlist (Beginning 2015 - Present): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GW_C3X4lud4&;list=PLqweMXveARYAeyO-6Bs2NypQH1GjdjQfa
https://mylittlehomestead.com/ep229-diy-aquaponics-build-pantry-barn-door-art-fixing-water-reservoir-in-suv-how-to-make-face-mask-homemade.html
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Music Credits:
Banana Moonshine by Dan O'Conner
http://www.danosongs.com Music by DanoSongs.com

Divertissement by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100256
Artist: http://incompetech.com/

Free Use Music:
Indie Romance by Silent Partner
Stoker by Jingle Punks
Earle_s_Bar_Room_Rocker_by_Midnight North
Fantasyland_by_Quincas Moreira
Sand_Castle_by_Quincas Moreira
Starry_Eyed_Romance_by_Biz Baz Studio
The_DeLong_Incident_ Craig MacArthur
Bro_Time_by_Nat Keefe & BeatMower
A_New_Orleans_Crawfish_Boil_by_Unicorn Heads
Reverie_by_Endless Love
Cheerleader_by_Quincas Moreira
Ponies_and_Balloons_by_The Green Orbs
Lazy_River_Rag_by_Dan Lebowitz
Birds_in_Flight_by_Dan Lebowitz
Scratch_the_Itch_by_Quincas Moreira
Valerie_Plain_by_Valerie Plain
Sixteen_Twenty_Five_by_Text Me Records : Grandbankss
Trapper_Keeper_by_Diamond Ortiz
Beach_House_by_Text Me Records : Bobby Renz
Morning_by_Text Me Records : Hii.de
Welcome_by_Anno Domini Beats
Stand_by_Anno Domini Beats
Still_Standing_by_Anno Domini Beats
Sneaky Business by Biz Baz Studio
Keywords
family friendlydiy painting carcar paint projectfun projectproject to do at homediy aquaponicsaquaponic constructionbuilding an aquaponic systemdiy bell siphonlava rock for aquaponicsfamily projectfamily funstay at home ideasproject idea
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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