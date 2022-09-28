UFO and alien deception: a diabolical preparation for the anti-Christ

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Philosophy professor Daniel O'Connor explains how we're being primed for a great alien deception that will serve as a significant trial for the Church and its relation to the coming prophesied chastisement of the world.
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