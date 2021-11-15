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"Immolaters Of Desire": Sexual Sins, Child Abuse, Defiling The Body- Strange Fire
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229 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Sex is a sacred secret between man and wife, God gave that gift ONLY to married couples yet people have destroyed it and piled up perversions of it. Homosexuality, pedophilia, adultery, fornication, group sex, swinging, evil sexual fantasies, bestiality- the list is graphic and endless. The Lord showed visions what happens behind closed doors, things that will not only cut people off from His presence but attract SEVERE PUNISHMENTS before we even reach Judgement Day. Be sober in these end times; stop playing games with God before you end up in the punishments reserved for the profane (Psalm 1:4-5). Times are different now. God is merciful but He will NOT tolerate continual sin. It is time to repent of those things and learn what pleases the Lord. Let those who have ears to hear, hear. Amen.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/12/profanity-of-profanities-immolaters-of-desire-pt-3-june-12-2019/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
STRANGE FLESH - https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/25/2201/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Sex is a sacred secret between man and wife, God gave that gift ONLY to married couples yet people have destroyed it and piled up perversions of it. Homosexuality, pedophilia, adultery, fornication, group sex, swinging, evil sexual fantasies, bestiality- the list is graphic and endless. The Lord showed visions what happens behind closed doors, things that will not only cut people off from His presence but attract SEVERE PUNISHMENTS before we even reach Judgement Day. Be sober in these end times; stop playing games with God before you end up in the punishments reserved for the profane (Psalm 1:4-5). Times are different now. God is merciful but He will NOT tolerate continual sin. It is time to repent of those things and learn what pleases the Lord. Let those who have ears to hear, hear. Amen.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/12/profanity-of-profanities-immolaters-of-desire-pt-3-june-12-2019/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
STRANGE FLESH - https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/25/2201/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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