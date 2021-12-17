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Australian farmer says complete economic collapse in February 2022!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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300 views • December 17, 2021
An Australian farmer fears the urea supply crisis could halt normal life within weeks if it is not resolved.

Matt Ferguson-Tait, a cattle farmer and pig hunter from Far North Queensland, posted a viral TikTok in which he said Australia could 'come to a standstill' because of the shortage of the essential chemical.

Urea has hit the news because it is needed to produce a key fuel additive for the millions of diesel vehicles that move goods across Australia - including to supermarkets. But the farmer claimed the 'worldwide' shortage of urea is even more 'frightening' than we realize because it is has so many uses beyond transport.
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food shortagesaustraliaeconomic collapsezgoldenreportstandstillaustralian farmeressential chemical
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