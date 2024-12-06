Our World Hiding So much Award Winning Director David Blyth Helps Mankind

David Blyth and Award Winning Director and Film Maker standing in truth

This is a special interview following up to the Nahaia Documentary David directed.

This conversation shows a wonderful background and history in Davids journey to help his fellow man awake

Interviewing over 100 Veterans and other films including working with Christopher Plummer





David has a solid legacy and base he stand upon to help mankind learn from real world events.

https://www.davidblyth.com/

https://night-freaks.com/

ParanormalNZ episode to watch https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/830951356





Nahaia complete story is coming soon!

