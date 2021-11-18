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SPECIALIST LAWYER FULL INTERVIEW- VACCINE IS THE “MENS REA” IN LAW = KNOWLEDGE THAT INJURY MAY OCCUR
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
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The Full Interview.. Crucial Information.. Anna De Buisseret: " The ACT of injecting another is the “actus reas” in criminal law. It is the ACT that has prima facie led to the death. The INTENTION in the mind of the vaccinator is the “mens rea” in criminal law. Knowledge that death may occur = Intention to do harm = criminal. Nuremberg Code. " Anna Is a Senior Employment Lawyer Specialising in Discrimination Law, Particularly Disability Discrimination Including Mental Health Disability Discrimination. Anna's Expertise Is a Unique Combination of Legal Training as a City Lawyer, a Business Degree and Several Years of Management Consultancy Giving Her the Ability to Apply Her Legal Knowledge in a Management Consultancy Role or Vice Versa. Her Experience Has Been Gained in a Top Tier City Law and Now at a West End Law Firm Specialising in All Areas of Employment Law. Anna Has Also Run Her Own Management Consultancy, Time4balance Specialising in Providing Consultancy Services to Businesses in Relation to Their Working Practices, Strategic Vision and Implementation, Workplace Change Management, Equal Opportunities, Discrimination, Diversity Issues and Corporate Responsibilty.
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