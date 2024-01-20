WHO head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at the WEF's annual Davos conference: In order to address "Disease X", the WHO Pandemic Agreement—an overt totalitarian power grab by unelected globalists—needs to be approved by member states, putting aside "very narrow national interest".
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
