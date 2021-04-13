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The "ULTIMATE SECRET" Governments have been keeping from YOU *****Breaking News***** 2nd edition Please read ALL descriptions to ALL videos on this channel for the "TRUTH" ©
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1479 views • April 13, 2021
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Hi all, let me 1st introduce myself. I am Matthew Lovell from the U.K. I have known about Christ's return for some years now. And it has taken me a long journey (as we are all on), to realize my destiny in life. And that destiny is to help you ALL, with others from all over the world, to usher in Christ to the New Kingdom. Now, I know there will be many obstacles to overcome and hurdles to jump in order to reach this final destination. BUT scripturally "IF" you know your bible. It is already written. So enjoy the Armageddon Broadcast Networks 1st offering on this site (this video). It is my absolute honour & the privilege to have bestowed upon myself by God, to help you all come to Christ: John 14:6. The above video fulfills the scripture of Matthew 24:27-28. Look up these scriptures here https://biblehub.com/aramaic-plain-english/
Now, you are probably asking yourselves, why does Christ need money. The truth is he doesn't. BUT scripture states Haggai 2:8. And ALL glory goes to God & his son Christ RayEl. So whilst money still has value to YOU. YOU ALL have some tough decisions to make This is EVERYONE'S test by Satan, so who YOU are siding with?? Matthew 6:24. We have not written the scriptures on here that we have mentioned, as we want YOU ALL to come on this journey & battle of good & evil. So the question YOU have to ask yourself is. Who's side are you on..??
That said..... Let the battle begin. Refer to Matthew 10:34-39.
“TO PRODUCE A MIGHTY BOOK, ONE MUST CHOOSE A MIGHTY THEME, HERE IT IS!” THE BOOK OF THE RETURNED CHRIST IS NOW AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE ONLINE…..
LINK TO PURCHASE BELOW
LINK TO PURCHASE THE RETURN OF CHRIST BOOK https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/return-christ-book-cardinal-thomas-h-cavin/?trackingId=zIruKP8tSsaFc2lWY%2F15WA%3D%3D
LINK TO PURCHASE ABOVE
FOR REVIEWS LINK- https://www.amazon.co.uk/Return-Christ-Presented-Ecumenical-Order-ebook/product-reviews/B084DJBNVJ/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_show_all_btm?ie=UTF8&;reviewerType=all_reviews
”MORE” of the public reaction to the "TRUTH" is in the comments & here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=757857
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Lord RayEl:
LordRayEl.org/donations/
Please Send donations by manually clicking on the send button inside your PayPal account. In the process, you will be asked if you are sending it for goods or to someone you trust. You need to select the option for friends and family. If you do not send it in this way, the payment may have to be returned.
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The Armageddon Broadcast Network®
Love God, love each other.
Matthew...XXX
TRUTHCopyright 2021 ©
www.lordrayel.org .....Join us here
Please refer ALL comments to Before it's News
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=757857 .....Join us here
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apostolic ..... Join us here
Hi all, let me 1st introduce myself. I am Matthew Lovell from the U.K. I have known about Christ's return for some years now. And it has taken me a long journey (as we are all on), to realize my destiny in life. And that destiny is to help you ALL, with others from all over the world, to usher in Christ to the New Kingdom. Now, I know there will be many obstacles to overcome and hurdles to jump in order to reach this final destination. BUT scripturally "IF" you know your bible. It is already written. So enjoy the Armageddon Broadcast Networks 1st offering on this site (this video). It is my absolute honour & the privilege to have bestowed upon myself by God, to help you all come to Christ: John 14:6. The above video fulfills the scripture of Matthew 24:27-28. Look up these scriptures here https://biblehub.com/aramaic-plain-english/
Now, you are probably asking yourselves, why does Christ need money. The truth is he doesn't. BUT scripture states Haggai 2:8. And ALL glory goes to God & his son Christ RayEl. So whilst money still has value to YOU. YOU ALL have some tough decisions to make This is EVERYONE'S test by Satan, so who YOU are siding with?? Matthew 6:24. We have not written the scriptures on here that we have mentioned, as we want YOU ALL to come on this journey & battle of good & evil. So the question YOU have to ask yourself is. Who's side are you on..??
That said..... Let the battle begin. Refer to Matthew 10:34-39.
“TO PRODUCE A MIGHTY BOOK, ONE MUST CHOOSE A MIGHTY THEME, HERE IT IS!” THE BOOK OF THE RETURNED CHRIST IS NOW AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE ONLINE…..
LINK TO PURCHASE BELOW
LINK TO PURCHASE THE RETURN OF CHRIST BOOK https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/return-christ-book-cardinal-thomas-h-cavin/?trackingId=zIruKP8tSsaFc2lWY%2F15WA%3D%3D
LINK TO PURCHASE ABOVE
FOR REVIEWS LINK- https://www.amazon.co.uk/Return-Christ-Presented-Ecumenical-Order-ebook/product-reviews/B084DJBNVJ/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_show_all_btm?ie=UTF8&;reviewerType=all_reviews
”MORE” of the public reaction to the "TRUTH" is in the comments & here:
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=757857
☟PLEASE DONATE☟
Lord RayEl:
LordRayEl.org/donations/
Please Send donations by manually clicking on the send button inside your PayPal account. In the process, you will be asked if you are sending it for goods or to someone you trust. You need to select the option for friends and family. If you do not send it in this way, the payment may have to be returned.
[email protected]
P.C. Richard Ruff via PayPal:
[email protected]
ABN:
ArmageddonBroadCastnetwork.tv/donate/
or
Paypal: [email protected]
☟ALSO, VISIT!☟
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ICoLR/
https://vk.com/congregation_of_lord_rayel
http://LordRayEl.org
☟FOLLOW US!☟
Official Website: https://www.armageddonbroadcastnetwork.tv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/armageddonbroadcastnetwork
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@abn/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ABN.TheWholeTruth
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ABN_Whole_Truth
#ArmageddonBroadcastNetwork #ABN #TheWholeTruth #EndofDays #Endtimes #Prophecy #Bible #Armageddon #Annunaki #Sumer #Mesopotamia #Enlil #Lordofhosts #LordRayEl #LordRaEl #RayEl #RaEl #Yeshua #UFO #Armiesofheaven #Jesus #Lord #Christ #Rapture
The Armageddon Broadcast Network®
Love God, love each other.
Matthew...XXX
TRUTHCopyright 2021 ©
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