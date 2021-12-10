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John Perez interviewed by Adams Crypto Russia Evergrande and cyber war false flags
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156 views • December 10, 2021
John Perez interviewed by Adams Crypto Russia Evergrande and cyber war false flags
Just as Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich said in https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/fuellmich: The plandemic is to cover up a full-scale economic collapse. We could have caught them in 2008 but we didn't and this happened
Just as Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich said in https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/fuellmich: The plandemic is to cover up a full-scale economic collapse. We could have caught them in 2008 but we didn't and this happened
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