Announcement: Starting a lecture series on Deep Ecology, Anti-tech, Anti-civ, etc.

I'm pleased to announce that I'll soon be starting a series of video lectures on deep ecology philosophy, anti-technology and anti-civilization theory, radical environmentalism, anarchy, etc. I decided to take up such a project because I see both: a demand and a necessity for such content to be made.

➤ WEBSITE: https://kharza.net/

SUPPORT ME: ➔ Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/Kharza

SOCIAL MEDIA:

➔ Tumblr: https://kazimirkharza.tumblr.com/

➔ Mastodon: https://kolektiva.social/@kazimir

➔ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KazimirKharza

➔ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/KazimirKharza/





