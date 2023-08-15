Create New Account
Announcement: Starting a lecture series on Deep Ecology, Anti-tech, Anti-civ, etc.
Kazimir Kharza
I'm pleased to announce that I'll soon be starting a series of video lectures on deep ecology philosophy, anti-technology and anti-civilization theory, radical environmentalism, anarchy, etc. I decided to take up such a project because I see both: a demand and a necessity for such content to be made.

freedomenvironmentcollapsebig techclimatenaturephilosophycivilizationdeep ecologyted kaczynskianti-tech

