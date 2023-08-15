Announcement: Starting a lecture series on Deep Ecology, Anti-tech, Anti-civ, etc.

I'm pleased to announce that I'll soon be starting a series of video lectures on deep ecology philosophy, anti-technology and anti-civilization theory, radical environmentalism, anarchy, etc. I decided to take up such a project because I see both: a demand and a necessity for such content to be made.
➤ WEBSITE: https://kharza.net/
SUPPORT ME: ➔ Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/Kharza
➔ Tumblr: https://kazimirkharza.tumblr.com/
➔ Mastodon: https://kolektiva.social/@kazimir
➔ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KazimirKharza
➔ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/KazimirKharza/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.