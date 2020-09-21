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Will the vaccine for COVID 19 be safe. A discussion with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Brian Rose
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1573 views • September 21, 2020
Sooner or later you will need to decide whether or not to have a vaccine. Will you have this injected inside your body?
Look at the whole interview here
https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-sherri-tenpenny-face-masks-are-not-effective-against-covid-19-how-masks-are-being-used-to-control-the-population/
Look at the whole interview here
https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-sherri-tenpenny-face-masks-are-not-effective-against-covid-19-how-masks-are-being-used-to-control-the-population/
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