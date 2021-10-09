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PIZZAMAN: The Deliverers (Ep. 2)
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62 views • October 09, 2021
You've met Pizzaman. You've met Coworker. Now, get ready to meet their archenemy, Lasagnalord. In Episode 2, "The Deliverers", the trio goes retro, as they try out the Pizzavision Pro; the newest VR gaming console on the block. Who's the best gamer in town? Pizzaman is now an Official Selection for Panamanian International Film Festival, https://piffla.com East LA Film Festival, https://telasofa.org Awards and Showing Oct 7 & 9, 2021 Edgar Salas (Pizzaman) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9IyLIyEv9VPTvvomEbjN3A https://www.instagram.com/mredgarsalas/ Izelah Blanco (Coworker) https://www.instagram.com/blanco.xx/ We post our funny & enjoyable content more often on Instagram, so make sure to follow us there! https://www.instagram.com/familiasalasproductions/
Keywords
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