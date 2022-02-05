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POLICE CALL FACT SHEET - A CRIME
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93 views • February 05, 2022
PEOPLE ACROSS THE PLANET ARE PUSHING BACK:
But they are clueless to whom they should be pushing against.
Proof that all facts that expose the Jewish agenda has will will always be considered Antisemitic.
Harry was right, people of all races need to unite to fight these Jew pricks.
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But they are clueless to whom they should be pushing against.
Proof that all facts that expose the Jewish agenda has will will always be considered Antisemitic.
Harry was right, people of all races need to unite to fight these Jew pricks.
Trouble viewing this or other Wardo Rants content
Go to these platforms:
https://ugetube.com/@WardoRants
https://bittube.tv/profile/WardoRants
https://bittube.tv/profile/WardoRants
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wardorants
https://freedom.social/cmpgm/wardo
https://rumble.com/c/c-1275674
Also connect with me on these social media sites
https://mewe.com/i/wardorants
https://gab.com/WardoRants
https://www.minds.com/WardoRants/
https://twitter.com/wardo101
https://www.facebook.com/edward.andrew3/
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