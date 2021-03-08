Jesus prays for us (Rom. 8:34)

Jesus prays for us



…It is Christ who died, yes, who is risen, who is also at the right hand of God, who also intercedes for us. (Rom. 8:34)



Jesus intercedes for us in heaven at the right hand of God the Father.



During His earthly life, Jesus made prayer a personal priority and instructed His disciples to do the same. Now, as the Resurrected Savior and High Priest, He lives to intercede continually before the Father on our behalf. And He is the only Mediator between God and man.



Intercession, a specific type of prayer, is mediation between man and God. Or, stated simply, standing for someone else in prayer. An intercessor stands in the place of another person, who needs God’s intervention, and pleads his case.



Literally, an intercessor is “one who fills the gap”. In the highest sense, Jesus closed the gap separating man and God when he sacrificed Himself and died on the cross. He overcame death, rose again, and is now seated in heaven interceding continually for His own.



If we belong to Him, He is our righteous representative who advocates on our behalf and defends us before the Father. A repentant believer can feel confident that the One most intimately connected with God the Father is advocating for him.



Jesus is always presenting our case before the Father. Satan is accusing us, pointing out to God our weaknesses and sins. But his accusations mean nothing because Jesus’ work on the Cross paid in full our sin debt. God sees in His children the righteousness of Jesus.



Jesus provides eternal salvation because His priesthood will continue uninterrupted forevermore. That salvation includes deliverance from evil and enjoyment of good.



Jesus authored perfect salvation. His earthly work fulfilled God’s Law, satisfied Justice, and paid for our sin. He was sent by the Father to accomplish this work, and was the only one who could fulfill it. He died as a man, rose from the dead, and will live forevermore.



Jesus Christ forever lives to make intercession for His people, a function of His priestly office. As the person of Christ, He stands on behalf of His own. He presents His sacrifice, blood and righteousness; and declares His will to bless us, recommend our prayers, and eliminate Satan’s charges and accusations against us.



He intercedes for the conversion of His elect, comfort for the distressed, pardon for fallen believers, renewed strength, and perseverance in faith and holiness. He lives eternally to secure and represent His people, so they enjoy salvations endless benefits.



---Beverly Nickles