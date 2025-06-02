BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Caravan Palace - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2049
Caravan Palace - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2049
Premieres 06/04/25, 06:08 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the electro-swing band, Caravan Palace, while on their North American Tour 2025. Caravan Palace is currently supporting their newest album, Gangbusters Melody Club.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - April 4, 2025

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH CARAVAN PALACE:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/CaravanPalace

Instagram - https://instagram.com/caravanpalace

Twitter - https://twitter.com/caravanpalace


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:22 Front Lounge

10:09 Bunks

13:27 Back Lounge


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:22Front Lounge

10:09Bunks

13:27Back Lounge

