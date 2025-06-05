Prophecies | THE BIDEN , PUTIN AND FIRE FROM HEAVEN - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.liveTO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.comFor Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -Bo Polnyhttps://youtu.be/cOGqJRSb2No?si=2fXPn-fhP3g0o0qKJulie Green20:31 - 26:53https://rumble.com/v6u791z-live-with-julie.htmlJulie Green Received May 4, 2025 Delivered on May 13, 20259:59 l - 15:15https://rumble.com/v6tbe55-all-your-enemies-treasonous-acts-will-be-exposed-and-arrests-will-be-made.htmlAmanda Grace May 29, 202513:10 - 36:03https://www.youtube.com/live/02nIRMNOAjc?si=NLWJWLokJegHTgfJRobin D Bullock 11th Hour June 3, 202546:21 - 46:462:02:11 - 2:12:03https://www.youtube.com/live/akaMhEz4tiQ?si=STWvP-XV8Rlk_46vJane Hamon Elijah Streams June 3, 202523:39 - 32:3550:37 - 56:17https://rumble.com/v6u92hb-the-healing-power-of-pentecost-jane-hamon.htmlDutch Sheets May 30, 20250 - 12:28https://youtu.be/mD-7CDQv3nc?si=QSDU82yO4kPkCIfUTrey Smith May 30, 20250 - 4:34Sharleetah Bassetthttps://youtu.be/SwVnNXmnvwQ?si=BbpaJl5yopM_Mv7WDonna Rigney May 28, 20252:53- 7:008:55 -16:1619:58 -23:5524:16 - 28:03https://youtu.be/q4g6KMhONQ8?si=LnrIJ-PdU-KbNZQJ-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVERWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: