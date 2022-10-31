153 deaths from heart failure simultaneously in Seoul Halloween (October 31, 2022) Graphene and the 5G 💉💉💉💉💉💉 💉💉💉

153 muertos por paro cardíaco simultáneo en Seúl Hallowen (31 oct.2022) Grafeno y antenas de telefonía
Efectivamente, NO fue una avalancha. Miren lo que dicen los testigos.
https://t.me/laquintacolumna/27288
Un superviviente de Seúl: "Todo el mundo comenzó a caer de repente y la gente fue aplastada"
Redacción NIUS/Europa Press Madrid
30/10/2022
09:30
h. Actualizado: 30/10/2022
18:58
h.
https://www.niusdiario.es/internacional/asia/20221030/superviviente-avalancha-halloween-seul-comenzo-repente-gente-aplastada_18_07848192.html
Óxido de grafeno y 5G: (la peligrosa banda de los 26GHz prevista para la 2ª mitad de 2022): MORTANDAD DE VACUNADOS EN MASA.
https://www.burbuja.info/inmobiliaria/threads/oxido-de-grafeno-y-5g-la-peligrosa-banda-de-los-26ghz-prevista-para-la-2-mitad-de-2022-mortandad-de-vacunados-en-masa.1738752/
Grafeno, ondas electromagnéticas y parada al corazón.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
TRANSLATION:
Indeed, it was NOT an avalanche. Look what the witnesses say.
https://t.me/laquintacolumna/27288
A survivor from Seoul: "The whole world suddenly started falling and people were crushed"
NIUS/Europa Press Madrid Editorial Office
10/30/2022
09:30
h. Updated: 10/30/2022
18:58
h.
https://www.niusdiario.es/internacional/asia/20221030/surviviente-avalancha-halloween-seul-comenzo-repente-gente-aplastada_18_07848192.html
Graphene oxide and 5G: (the dangerous 26GHz band scheduled for the 2nd half of 2022): DEATH OF MASS VACCINES.
https://www.burbuja.info/inmobiliaria/threads/oxide-of-graphene-and-5g-la-peligrosa-banda-de-los-26ghz-prevista-para-la-2-half-de-2022- mortality-of-vaccinated-in-mass.1738752/
Graphene, electromagnetic waves and stopping the heart.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Gonzalo Carlos Novillo Lapeyra
https://odysee.com/@NovilloLapeyra:9
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.