153 deaths from heart failure simultaneously in Seoul Halloween (October 31, 2022) Graphene and the 5G 💉💉💉💉💉💉 💉💉💉
Alex Hammer
Published 24 days ago |

153 muertos por paro cardíaco simultáneo en Seúl Hallowen (31 oct.2022) Grafeno y antenas de telefonía


Efectivamente, NO fue una avalancha. Miren lo que dicen los testigos.

https://t.me/laquintacolumna/27288


Un superviviente de Seúl: "Todo el mundo comenzó a caer de repente y la gente fue aplastada"

Redacción NIUS/Europa Press Madrid

30/10/2022

09:30

h. Actualizado: 30/10/2022

18:58

h.

https://www.niusdiario.es/internacional/asia/20221030/superviviente-avalancha-halloween-seul-comenzo-repente-gente-aplastada_18_07848192.html


Óxido de grafeno y 5G: (la peligrosa banda de los 26GHz prevista para la 2ª mitad de 2022): MORTANDAD DE VACUNADOS EN MASA.

https://www.burbuja.info/inmobiliaria/threads/oxido-de-grafeno-y-5g-la-peligrosa-banda-de-los-26ghz-prevista-para-la-2-mitad-de-2022-mortandad-de-vacunados-en-masa.1738752/


Grafeno, ondas electromagnéticas y parada al corazón.

                                      -----------------------------------------------------------------


TRANSLATION:


Indeed, it was NOT an avalanche. Look what the witnesses say.

https://t.me/laquintacolumna/27288


A survivor from Seoul: "The whole world suddenly started falling and people were crushed"

NIUS/Europa Press Madrid Editorial Office

10/30/2022

09:30

h. Updated: 10/30/2022

18:58

h.

https://www.niusdiario.es/internacional/asia/20221030/surviviente-avalancha-halloween-seul-comenzo-repente-gente-aplastada_18_07848192.html


Graphene oxide and 5G: (the dangerous 26GHz band scheduled for the 2nd half of 2022): DEATH OF MASS VACCINES.

https://www.burbuja.info/inmobiliaria/threads/oxide-of-graphene-and-5g-la-peligrosa-banda-de-los-26ghz-prevista-para-la-2-half-de-2022- mortality-of-vaccinated-in-mass.1738752/


Graphene, electromagnetic waves and stopping the heart.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Gonzalo Carlos Novillo Lapeyra

https://odysee.com/@NovilloLapeyra:9

Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21mandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnaquantum dotsvaccine passportsgraphene oxide

