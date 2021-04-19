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Are UFOs Real?
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41 views • April 19, 2021
Ongoing Discussion of Dave Hunt’s book Occult Invasion
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
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It doesn’t make sense to me, Tom, that when you understand how vast this universe is – how far it would be, even if there was a planet somewhere out there in our galaxy, which is 100,000 light years across, that could get here. And we have thousands of these sightings! I mean, you would have to have millions of civilizations out there sending them out. We’re just a tiny dot, and then when they come here, they crash! I mean, they’ve got the technology to get here, then they crash.
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Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
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It doesn’t make sense to me, Tom, that when you understand how vast this universe is – how far it would be, even if there was a planet somewhere out there in our galaxy, which is 100,000 light years across, that could get here. And we have thousands of these sightings! I mean, you would have to have millions of civilizations out there sending them out. We’re just a tiny dot, and then when they come here, they crash! I mean, they’ve got the technology to get here, then they crash.
In-depth research on a variety of Bible topics: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
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