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Matthew 5:9 “Blessed Are the Peacemakers”
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0 view • February 17, 2021
Well after learning all we have so far regarding these attitudes of discipleship, we can see that in our flesh, we cannot measure up to any of them. Pride and selfishness will always stand in our way of living these attitudes and it’s a daily submission to the Lord and following the leading of the Holy Spirit as He brings conviction and truth to our hearts and minds through the word. As I have said earlier, these attitudes align themselves with the fruits of the Spirit, and they can only come from Him. If our walk is not in alignment with the Lord’s will for our lives, then we will not have these fruits. Fruit is produced from the source of which feeds it. Fed by the flesh, you have fleshly fruit, fed by the Spirit, then you will have spiritual fruit. This truth is absolute and we have to understand that nothing we produce within ourselves will counted as good fruit. With that said we now come to the next attitude.
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