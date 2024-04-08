Forgiving Mom’s Killer and Abusive Adoptive Parents Fostered Freedom - Joanna Lynne Torres

At just two years old, Joanna Lynne Torres watched her mother get murdered at the hands of a stranger. She managed to escape while the killer was discarding her mother’s body in an alley. Sadly, this was not the end of Joanna’s painful journey. She experienced abuse during her time in the foster care system as well as within her adopted family, which wounded her further. However, Joanna was able to go to therapy at the age of 19 and find a path toward healing and forgiveness that eventually paved the way for her to become a pregnancy and adoption counselor. With such a horrendous childhood, Joanna can speak to the power of forgiveness better than most, and she credits her relationship with Jesus as being a major reason.









TAKEAWAYS





Forgiveness gives you compassion that you didn’t know you had and can facilitate unexpected and powerful healing and restoration





Cycles of abusive behavior can continue if a person doesn’t step into their journey of seeing why they need to heal or change





Joanna was able to forgive the man who murdered her mother in an incredible act of strength





Forgiving those who have done us wrong allows us to be free of that painful memory









