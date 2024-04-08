Forgiving Mom’s Killer and Abusive Adoptive Parents Fostered Freedom - Joanna Lynne Torres

At just two years old, Joanna Lynne Torres watched her mother get murdered at the hands of a stranger. She managed to escape while the killer was discarding her mother’s body in an alley. Sadly, this was not the end of Joanna’s painful journey. She experienced abuse during her time in the foster care system as well as within her adopted family, which wounded her further. However, Joanna was able to go to therapy at the age of 19 and find a path toward healing and forgiveness that eventually paved the way for her to become a pregnancy and adoption counselor. With such a horrendous childhood, Joanna can speak to the power of forgiveness better than most, and she credits her relationship with Jesus as being a major reason.
TAKEAWAYS
Forgiveness gives you compassion that you didn’t know you had and can facilitate unexpected and powerful healing and restoration
Cycles of abusive behavior can continue if a person doesn’t step into their journey of seeing why they need to heal or change
Joanna was able to forgive the man who murdered her mother in an incredible act of strength
Forgiving those who have done us wrong allows us to be free of that painful memory
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
🔗 CONNECT WITH JOANNA TORRES
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joannatorresauthor
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/authorjoannatorres
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):
https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
Ascent Nutrition: https://goascentnutrition.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.