Eat This Trolls! - Kyle Adams
channel image
America at War
85 Subscribers
5 views
Published Yesterday

Education in America is nothing but indoctrination!

We teach children NOT TO THINK, but rather to repeat claims made by pseudoscience, liars, and devils in disguise.

The art of regurgitating useless information labeled "Knowledge"

Kyle has a new channel, and his mission is to stop the pushing of pseudoscience onto children and claiming it as "Fact"


Because it's not!

I hope that you'll join him in his fight!


original video:

THAT'S NOT RIGHT!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwIKWGr3uCw


Kyle Adams @ABOLISH_NASA chennel:

https://www.youtube.com/@ABOLISH_NASA


Live and speak the TRUTH!

