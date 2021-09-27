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USA & UK Are Causing Food Shortage (Español)
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150 views • September 27, 2021
Gobiernos Norte Américano y Reino Unido provocando excases de alimentos mediante orden de eliminación de cultivos pagando 150% de su valor bajo amenaza de quita de subsidios... evidentemente agenda 2030 no dejará de sorprender con sus planes en los años que vienen, hasta que punto la humanidad tolerará el genocidio ?
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