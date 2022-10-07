And We Know 7.10.2022 THE ENTIRE earth is waking UP! Many have had ENOUGH! The Battle is BIBLICAL! PRAY!

What a week… right after landing on vacation, my entire family all hit fevers.. the worst was 104.45. We went into lifesaving mode doing all we could to simply have enough energy to support each other. I finally am about 70 percent and wanted to get something out while traveling… so forgive the low quality and hope you are ok out there with all that is going on …. LT of And We Know.





What a week… right after landing on vacation, my entire family all hit fevers.. the worst was 104.45. We went into lifesaving mode doing all we could to simply have enough energy to support each other. I finally am about 70 percent and wanted to get something out while traveling… so forgive the low quality and hope you are ok out there with all that is going on …. Biden blunders, Trump speech, if we win in November, protests worldwide…





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Biden blunders, Trump speech, if we win in November, protests worldwide…