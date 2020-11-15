© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rain making chemicals in the Koskela river dam
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • November 15, 2020
The dry matter rained down and is now ready to drink. Ducks thank. This stuff is extremely anti-life so do not go splurging when this stuff is present. Kuiva-aines satoi alas ja on valmiina juotavaksi. Ankatkin kiittävät. Tämä stuffi on erittäin vaarallista, joten älä mene uiskentelemaan jos tätä moskaa on vedessä.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.