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Behold HIS Glory- April 12, 2020 - Mark 9:1-13
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8 views • April 15, 2020
Jesus took three of his Disciples, Peter, James & John to a very special location north of Galilee - to Mount Herman. He was going to give them a 'Preview' of His Glory & Power that all will one day see at the 2nd Coming. The revelation Jesus gave was one of Victory! His Victory would defeat Death and the Devil. Jesus wants us to experience this Victory in our daily walk. Join us a we Behold His Glory today!
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